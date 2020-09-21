AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with UMass Athletics have announced plans to begin a fall 2020 football season.
The university's athletic department had announced on August 11 that they would postpone football until the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UMass Athletics said Monday that the decision to resume fall football came after a review of the program's COVID-19 safety protocols and testing regimen, which has been in place since student-athletes returned to campus in June.
More than 1,800 COVID-19 tests have been administered to members of the football program over the last 13 weeks and there have only been two positive tests.
UMass Amherst Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said in a statement:
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has always been our first priority,”
“Since returning to campus in June, the members of our football program have been vigilant in following the policies and safety protocols instituted by the state, our university and athletics department, helping us reach a high level of confidence that we can safely conduct a truncated season this fall. Further, our recent work to generate a schedule in the spring semester, similar to our other fall sports, indicated that fall 2020 provided the best opportunity for our football student-athletes to take the field this academic year.”
The university is looking to start games in mid-October and plans are already underway for a multi-contest schedule. Game dates, sites, and opponents will be announced once confirmed and will be scheduled based on state and campus regulations.
All student-athletes, coaches, and staff will continue to be tested several times each week. In addition, testing can be increased to meet additional opponent requirements in order to play games, if needed.
As part of the announcement Monday, UMass noted that there will be no fans at home games at McGuirk Alumni Stadium after consulting with local public health and university officials. Season-ticket holders will be contacted individually with more information.
Information on a televised game schedule will be announced as games are scheduled.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.