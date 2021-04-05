UMass seal at commencement file

Western Mass News file photo

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has announced its commencement ceremony schedule for the class of 2021.

The university planning to hold four separate in-person ceremonies for this year's class after holding just a virtual celebration in 2020 due to COVID-19.

All four ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 14.  They'll be held every three hours, starting at 9 a.m., then noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.

All graduates will be required to register and be in compliance with testing requirements.  Those traveling to campus for the ceremonies will also need to follow state travel guidance.

Mask and social distancing protocols will be enforced.

The ceremony schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m.

  • Isenberg School of Management
  • College of Nursing
  • College of Information and Computer Sciences

12:00 p.m.

  • College of Social and Behavioral Sciences
  • College of Humanities and Fine Arts
  • College of Education

3:00 p.m.

  • School of Public Health and Health Sciences
  • College of Engineering
  • University Without Walls
  • Bachelor's Degree with Individual Concentration

6:00 p.m.

  • College of Natural Sciences

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.