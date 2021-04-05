AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has announced its commencement ceremony schedule for the class of 2021.

The university planning to hold four separate in-person ceremonies for this year's class after holding just a virtual celebration in 2020 due to COVID-19.

All four ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 14. They'll be held every three hours, starting at 9 a.m., then noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.

All graduates will be required to register and be in compliance with testing requirements. Those traveling to campus for the ceremonies will also need to follow state travel guidance.

Mask and social distancing protocols will be enforced.

The ceremony schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m.

Isenberg School of Management

College of Nursing

College of Information and Computer Sciences

12:00 p.m.

College of Social and Behavioral Sciences

College of Humanities and Fine Arts

College of Education

3:00 p.m.

School of Public Health and Health Sciences

College of Engineering

University Without Walls

Bachelor's Degree with Individual Concentration

6:00 p.m.