AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has announced its commencement ceremony schedule for the class of 2021.
The university planning to hold four separate in-person ceremonies for this year's class after holding just a virtual celebration in 2020 due to COVID-19.
All four ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 14. They'll be held every three hours, starting at 9 a.m., then noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials at UMass Amherst have announced plans to honor both the classes of 2020 and 2021.
All graduates will be required to register and be in compliance with testing requirements. Those traveling to campus for the ceremonies will also need to follow state travel guidance.
Mask and social distancing protocols will be enforced.
The ceremony schedule is as follows:
9:00 a.m.
- Isenberg School of Management
- College of Nursing
- College of Information and Computer Sciences
12:00 p.m.
- College of Social and Behavioral Sciences
- College of Humanities and Fine Arts
- College of Education
3:00 p.m.
- School of Public Health and Health Sciences
- College of Engineering
- University Without Walls
- Bachelor's Degree with Individual Concentration
6:00 p.m.
- College of Natural Sciences
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.