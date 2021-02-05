AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has announced what they call "significant new campus restrictions" amid a rise in coronavirus cases.
In a letter to the UMass community, officials with the university's Public Health Promotion Center said that recent test results show 239 new positive cases between February 1 and February 3, leading to a positivity rate of 2.9 percent.
Contact tracing has found that the virus spread is especially prevalent among some undergraduates who are not social distancing and not following mask protocols in residential or social settings, both on and off campus.
"Given a concerning rise in new positive cases, predominantly among undergraduate students, the operational posture of the campus has been changed to Elevated," the letter indicated.
The new restrictions taking effect at 3 p.m. Friday include:
- No student gatherings of any size are permitted on or off campus
- The Campus Recreation Center is limited to virtual activities
- Dining will be grab-and-go service only (no in-person dining)
- Building access is restricted. Face-to-face instruction and research spaces remain open. No other student gatherings in buildings permitted. Campus Center and Student Union will be open for individual access, but no gatherings allowed.
- Visitors are not allowed on campus. The prohibition on visitors to residence halls remains in place.
UMass noted that transmission rates between students and university staff has not increased. Staff involved in on-campus or hybrid work schedules should continue their normal schedules unless otherwise notified.
Additionally, there has been no evidence of transmission during in-person instruction due to health protocols in place at the academic buildings. Those classes will continue as scheduled.
The university is also reminding all undergraduate students, whether they live on or off campus, and graduate students who access the campus that COVID-19 testing at the Mullins Center is required.
