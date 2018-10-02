AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with UMass Athletic addressed the media Tuesday after head football coach Mark Whipple was suspended for a week without pay after his post game comments referencing rape on Saturday.
UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said that he had many conversations with both male and female campus leaders before issuing the one week suspension that includes Saturday's home game.
Whipple is currently serving his one week suspension after a post-game comment referencing what he thought should have been a pass interference call.
According to transcript released by the Athens Messenger, he said “We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us...”
Bamford said he was within earshot when the comment was made, but he didn't hear the whole conversation until Sunday when the interview transcript was sent out.
"My first thing is that is not a word I would use to describe anything related to a football game," Bamford added.
Bamford told Western Mass News that he then spoke with campus leaders to make sure he had the right perspective before issuing any suspension.
"I think this is an isolated incident. From our standpoint at the end of this week when Coach Whipple is reinstated that he is the leader of this program," Bamford explained.
Ed Pinkham is now the acting head coach for the Minutemen football team and he said Whipple addressed the team before leaving campus Sunday, telling them to stay focused.
"What we can control is the intensity in which we practice and it’s going to be important if we’re going to give ourselves the best chance for victory. We can’t waste a day we have to go in. We can't be sulking or distracted...We had a real good practice. I was pleased, maybe not surprised, but we were pleased," Pinkham said.
We spoke to some students around campus, who are happy there was a consequence for making that comment.
UMass plays USF at McGuirk Alumni Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
