AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass athletic department is on probation for two-years as of Friday following a financial aid error involving a dozen student-athletes.
Following an investigation, the NCAA reports that 12 student-athletes on the men's basketball team and women's tennis team received financial aid that exceeded the full cost of attending the university.
They said that UMass provided more than $9,100 in excess over a two-year period.
Along with probation, UMass will pay a $5,000 fine and have to vacate the records of any contests those 12 athletes took part in while ineligible.
In a statement, UMass Athletics said that they strongly disagree with the ruling and will appear the NCAA committee's decision to vacate wins.
UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford added in a statement:
"As an athletics department we accept that we made administrative mistakes in the distribution of athletic aid through our financial aid process."
"However, we do not believe that the penalties imposed by the NCAA are appropriate, nor proportional to the violations that occurred. These were simply operational errors in our compliance systems that did not functionally detect payments above our cost of attendance. The errors occurred with no intent to gain a competitive or recruiting advantage, or to compromise the collegiate model. Our administrative and coaching staffs and student-athletes were completely unaware of the mistakes until we audited our records as part of the NCAA review. To vacate wins as a form of penalty – hurting our student-athletes who did nothing wrong – is an overreach by the infractions panel and is deeply disappointing."
You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
