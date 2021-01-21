AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The University of Massachusetts Amherst men's basketball team tied with Saint Bonaventure at the top of the Atlantic Ten Conference.
The team, having an incredible season so far, had to overcome some emotional and difficult circumstances.
Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had to leave Washington D.C. two weeks ago due to the riot intensity at Capitol Hill. Some protesters even targeted players directly.
Both players and coaches told Western Mass News it's hard to believe that it was two weeks ago, when they were on the bus in D.C., and protesters were chanting some harsh words towards the players.
But head coach Matt McCall said watching a peaceful inauguration take place put the team more at ease.
The team scheduled to play against George Washington University. But little did they know, it would be the same day as the riots on Capitol Hill.
Western Mass News spoke with leading scorer and star player Tre Mitchell, who said he remembers protesters chanting directly at the team, some even using racial slurs towards them. He told us that though it was a difficult moment to be a part of, his teammates rose above it all.
"That was an easy opportunity to lose our heads and say things back," he said. "Everybody, kind of, laughed it off. We went into the hotel and took care of business like we were supposed to, so I think that speaks about the character of the group of guys we have."
McCall said watching the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, comparing the two different atmospheres of this week versus last week, relieving.
"You watched it yesterday, and it's crazy to think we were there when it was a complete mess and chaos. For yesterday to be a peaceful transition, it, kind of, keep things in perspective," he noted.
McCall also said though it was a devastating time, it didn't weigh too heavily on the team this week because they're simply focused on competing on the court and working together towards more success.
