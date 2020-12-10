CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The University of Massachusetts' five campuses are dealing with a major budget deficit due to the loss of housing and dining revenue amid the pandemic.
According to university officials, UMass is short $335 million, with $225 million of that deficit coming from housing and dining revenue alone.
UMass President Marty Meehan told trustees it will be critical for the university to remain disciplined in its financial management moving forward.
"...Could result in deeper permanent cuts and layoffs down the road, as well as higher tuition for our students. As it is now, the [unintelligible] provides a steady stream of revenue for each of our five campuses. We know there is no institution in the Commonwealth that will be more important to the post-pandemic recovery than the university of Massachusetts," Meehan explained.
UMass officials have advocated for public and private support for the university and the university's president said they will continue that effort.
