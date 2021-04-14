BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – In-state students of several of the University of Massachusetts campuses will see their tuition costs frozen for the upcoming academic year.
The UMass Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to approve President Marty Meehan’s proposal, which marks the second year in a row where tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate and graduate students at four campuses – Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell – will be frozen.
Meehan explained in a statement:
“We recognize the very real challenges that our students and their families continue to face due to the pandemic and we are committed to doing everything within our control to lessen the burden while also preserving the quality of a UMass education.”
“That is also why we have prioritized setting our tuition rates earlier this year, so that we can provide some predictability to our students and families during an otherwise unpredictable year.”
In addition, tuition has been frozen for out-of-state students at the Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell campuses.
The UMass system has also increased institutionally funded financial aid to $352 million this fiscal year. That money, primarily comprised of grants and scholarships, accounts to 40 percent of the total aid received by UMass students. Institutional aid has been increased by $116 million since the 2015 fiscal year.
Officials noted that the university also continues to reduce costs through a special initiative that has yielded a total savings of $125 million since 2011. They noted that a central procurement effort started in January 2020 has saved $26.9 million in the first 12 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.