AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials at UMass-Amherst are taking steps to prevent any large scale celebrations should the Red Sox win the World Series Sunday night.
Typically, when New England sports teams win a championship, students tend to gather and celebrate in the southwest area of the campus.
Should the Red Sox win tonight, the school is hoping students will celebrate responsibly.
With the Red Sox leading the World Series, three games to one, on Sunday night, they may be crowned champions if they win, and UMass officials say they are ready to respond to any celebrations on campus.
"We have some extra officers that are on duty tonight," UMass spokesperson Mary Detloff tells us. "We also have extra staff in some of the residence halls. We work very closely with the surrounding communities, both Hadley and Amherst."
Detloff tells Western Mass News that, together, they stage any resources they deem necessary to keep students safe.
The school also already had proactive measures in place.
"This weekend just happened to be our Halloween weekend time," continued Detloff. "So guests were already restricted, in terms of the number that could come into the dorms."
Detloff hopes that, regardless of the win Sunday night, that students make safe decisions.
"If there is a Red Sox win," stated Detloff. "It's generally, in the past, been a different vibe with a win than a loss like we had with the Patriots earlier this year with the Super Bowl. What we're hoping for, even with a win, that students celebrate in a safe and responsible manner."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.