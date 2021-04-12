AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
The UMass men's ice hockey team brought life back to campus after securing their first ever national championship title.
Now, many students there want to show off their UMass pride purchasing all the new attire they can get.
The manager of the UMass bookstore here on campus who said right after the team won their sales completely shot up.
The UMass Minutemen brought home the national championship trophy for the first time in program history, creating a lot of excitement here on campus. Now, students want to be a part of it all looking to wear the newest gear with champions written all over it.
UMass Bookstore Director of Marketing and Sales Courtney Weiand said the bookstore has been busy.
"We had a lot of people shopping on our website, usually we have about 25 to 50 people shopping on our website at a time, right after the game, we had over 400 people shopping at our website at time, and it's stayed consistent since then," Weiand said.
Weiand said they currently have the Frozen Four championship merchandise in store, but the national championship merch is not in just yet that should be in store by this weekend.
For those of you wondering if there is going to be any kind of parade, or further celebrations for this major accomplishment, Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said plans are already in the works. He said, "stay tuned, ironing out the details now and should be able to share information with the public very soon."
