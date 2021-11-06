AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Its homecoming weekend and graduation weekend at UMass Amherst! Saturday's celebration kicked off with the homecoming football game. UMass Amherst faced off against the University of Rhode Island. Western Mass News spoke to students about the big weekend.
A very exciting weekend at UMass. This homecoming weekend is extra special because it will end with a commencement ceremony for the class of 2020, a class impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates, including Western Mass News Reporter Lexi Oliver, are very excited to finally the celebration.
UMass alumni of all ages packed McGuirk Stadium in Amherst for the homecoming football game Saturday.
"We got a great atmosphere here, plenty of alumni, everyone’s just proud to support the Minutemen, baby," said Aidan Caine, a UMass Sophomore.
The Minutemen faced off against the University of Rhode Island rams. The Rams took home the win, with a final score of 35 to 22. But that didn’t stop UMass fans from having a great time.
Bill and Jean Conor met at UMass and graduated in 1992. They said it's always fun to be back on campus.
"I was here for five years, but it was the best five years of my life," said Bill.
"We love...love love love love this place! We love it," said Jean.
And for them, UMass is a family tradition.
"Our son is a junior, and we have one that graduated last May," said Bill.
“And our daughter...just applied!!” said Jean.
Sunday, the college will hold a commencement ceremony for the class of 2020, who weren’t able to walk in their cap and gowns last May due to the pandemic.
"It feels so weird being back here, but also like, the best feeling ever," said Sarah O'Duggin from the Class of 2020.
"It doesn’t even feel that long ago that we were here, honestly. Especially since we haven’t technically graduated yet, it feels like we’re still students!" said Danielle Valois, class of 2020.
"Class of 2020 students Sarah O’Duggan and Danielle Valois told Western Mass News they’re feeling nostalgic to be back on campus - and they’re excited to finally be able to close this chapter of their lives.
"That is the moment when everything changes and you’re done with college, and we never really got that, so it feels so unfinished and we’re finally going to get that tomorrow," said Valois.
"It feels like the cap on all of it," said O'Duggin.
Jim Capone's daughter is also graduating Sunday. He said though it's not the day they all hoped for, he’s looking forward to finally seeing her walk across that stage.
"It’s going to be great..ya know, everybody has issues in terms of the day and time, a little lackluster, but we’re going to be happy," said Capone.
Graduates and guests will head to the Mullins Center Sunday morning for commencement. The ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m.
