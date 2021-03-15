(WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Minutemen center Tre Mitchell has announced on Twitter that he's looking to leave UMass Amherst.
Mitchell said that after extensive thoughts and conversations with his family, he has decided to enter his name into the transfer pool.
Mitchell has proven himself to be a valuable player to Minutemen, averaging more than 20 points a game, while additionally reaching double-figures in 32 straight games.
He is one of ten candidates up for the Karl Malone Award, named after the 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA most valuable player.
