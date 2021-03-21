AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In a year that's been far from normal for athletics, one local team has fought its way to the top.
The UMass Minutemen are moving on to the NCAA Hockey Tournament after winning their first Hockey East Championship.
A one to zero win against UMass Lowell Saturday night in the Hockey East Championship that meant so much more for the UMass Minutemen.
For the first time in program history, they'll advance to the NCAA Hockey Tournament as conference championship winners.
"It’s like a March Madness,” UMass Amherst Men’s Hockey Head Coach Greg Carvel said.
Carvel said UMass will take its place among the top 16 men's hockey teams in the country after four years of developing the senior athletes.
“It’s been a natural growth. I’ve been here for five years. Our senior class that just won the championship, when they came in, the team before them had lost 29 games out of 36, I think,” Carvel said.
A unique year not only because of their hard work but also add in the challenges of playing during a pandemic.
“Our plan at the beginning of the year was try to be the best at playing hockey during COVID,” Carvel explained. “We haven’t had a positive test all year, but this is big for the program.”
UMass joins five other teams that won their conferences.
Those teams received bids to the tournament, including American International College so, that's two western Mass. teams right there.
For the first time ever, the remaining teams will be selected by a tournament committee to get to 16 due to COVID-19 altering schedules.
Regardless, Carvel said the Minutemen are ready to take the ice.
“We were in the bottom of the league, and over the last four years, we've taken steps forward every year,” Carvel said.
The Minutemen still don't know which of the other teams they'll face off against.
Seeds and pairings for the NCAA Tournament will be revealed at 7 p.m. Sunday night on ESPNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.