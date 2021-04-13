AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass men’s ice hockey team brought home their first ever national championship title over the weekend. Now, there's even more big news.
A star player on that winning team, sophomore defenseman Zac Jones, has announced he will be leaving UMass and has officially signed with the NHL’s New York Rangers.
It was a celebratory time for everyone at UMass Amherst after the Minutemen brought home their national championship trophy feeling like celebrities on Sunday. Then today, just two days later, Jones signed with the Rangers and will forgo the remaining two years of his college career.
Jones has been selected by the Rangers in the third round, 68th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft and leaves UMass on a pretty high note. Not only leading his team to a national title, but in his two years, he scored 12 goals, 35 assists, and 47 points in just 61 games.
Now, due to the pandemic, players will be able to get an extra year of eligibility, so will these seniors come back?
"We're having exit meetings in the next few days, so we're going to have these discussions, but it needed to start with what we are allowed to do. Yeah, we can have everybody back, but is the NCAA going to allow you more than 18 scholarships? No. Is this school going to pay for those? No, so we only have 18 scholarships. We've got kids that need to come in,” said UMass men’s hockey coach Greg Carvel.
Carvel said right now, they're just taking a breath, taking this all in, and enjoying their championship win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.