HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, The University of Massachusetts Democrats released an apology to Holyoke mayor and congressional candidate, Alex Morse.
UMass Democrats’ executive board's apology comes weeks after the group had uninvited the mayor to events following allegations of the mayor taking part in inappropriate behavior.
The board released the full statement on their Twitter, Saturday at 4:11 p.m. that confirmed they sent it to their membership the night prior, saying quote:
"Holding ourselves accountable for the events of the past couple of weeks."
They continued to say...
"We've avoided saying much about the events of the past several weeks because we haven't had all of the information. However, we understand we own it to you, our membership, to explain what happened from our perspective and to apologize for actions that were taken without your knowledge."
This latest statement follows after the UMass Democrats issued a letter to the mayor at the beginning of the month informing him he is no longer welcome at campus events, saying quote:
“Mayor Morse came to College Democrats of Massachusetts events and got to know our membership, and then sought out students that he met at our events on social media, in a manner widely understood by our generation to indicate intimacy. For an elected official who is also a lecturer at a university (a position that involves holding both academic and political power over students) to sleep with students at that university is unacceptable.”
The UMass Democratic executive board says the letter sent to the mayor was created in part by both Andrew Abramson, the president at the time, along with the president of the CDMA, before showing the letter briefly and asking the board to vote in favor of signing the letter in solidarity.
They also added that they were asked to not make any edits or additions to the letter, and are now told that several people who were involved in drafting it wish to remain anonymous. They said they were told the purpose of the letter was to make College Democrats events safer, and not to censure the mayor's personal life or pass judgment on him.
They continued in their statement, saying quote:
"We acknowledge that the choice to send a letter to Morse unintentionally caused homophobic conversation that we do not condone. The majority of our executive board are members of the LGBT community, and we would never intentionally make homophobic statements or decisions."
The mayor released a statement to Western Mass News Sunday afternoon, saying quote:
'“I appreciate the letter from the UMass Democrats and the apology. It’s tactics like this that push people away from politics. I look forward to going to Congress and doing my part to build a democracy that lifts people up, rather than tearing them down.”
