AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. has now surpassed China and Italy in the number of coronavirus cases.
This is leaving many wondering when we will hit the peak, causing cases to start to decline.
UMass Amherst Doctor Erika Hamilton told Western Mass News its hard to predict when Massachusetts will hit its peak, because it will come faster if people practice social distancing.
"When we start to get back to normal depends on what people are doing now," Dr. Hamilton said.
With the United States now surpassing China and Italy for the most cases of the coronavirus, all eyes are following the case numbers...wondering when the country will peak.
"The peak is the point we have hit the maximum number of people affected by COVID-19 and then after the peak as if he complies the number of cases we see will start to go down," Dr. Hamilton explained.
According to Dr. Hamilton in the Microbiology Department at UMass Amherst, China has already hit its peak and is seeing a decrease in case numbers.
But in the U.S., some formulas and calculations can predict how fast the virus will spread, but she said science alone can't provide an answer.
"Particularly for a respiratory virus like this how fast or how slow coronavirus will spread depends on what people are doing and are they following guidelines set all about social distancing and staying at home whenever you can and I’m going out in public and not meeting up with people," Dr. Hamilton explained.
She said as of right now, the peak is farther away than people would like.
"I think we’re all on an upward trajectory at this point and we will continue to see new cases across all 50 states for at least another few weeks. I suspect the end date is going to be very flexible in the end it is going to vary a lot," Dr. Hamilton said.
But she also said some states can hit their peak faster than others, and in Massachusetts, she predicts anywhere from 2-4 weeks, but it may be longer.
But once that mark is hit, she said it will be slow resume back to normal life.
"We will not suddenly go from the point where we are now where there’s almost no interaction between people to having a giant parade in downtown Springfield," Dr. Hamilton explained.
But she said the road to normality is going to be a team effort.
"If you want to get back to your normal life more quickly then follow the recommendations that are being set. As long as we work together on this we will be able to get back to our lives hopefully relatively soon," Dr. Hamilton noted.
Dr. Hamilton said its important to stay home whenever you can because the more people that are out, the length restrictions will be in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.