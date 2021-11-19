AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heavy rains caused major flooding on the UMass Amherst campus a week ago. Now, some university employees are calling on the university to help them out after their cars were damaged by the water while parked in a school lot.
UMass Amherst employees have reached out to us anonymously, saying they now have to make thousands of dollars-worth of repairs on their cars after an employee parking lot was flooded.
University officials have asked that the employees to contact their car insurance company for help.
On November 12, heavy rains hit western Massachusetts and caused flooding in some areas, including on the campus of UMass Amherst. One of the locations greatly affected was Lot #32, where a large amount of university employees keep their cars.
In video provided by a Western Mass News viewer, the wheels and undercarriage of most cars were submerged in water.
Sheila Gilmour is the union steward for employees on-campus. She told us many employees have approached her with concerns about damage to their cars after the flooding.
“One person told me she had to go in through her hatchback and crawl into the front seat of the car. She took it to her mechanic and the mechanic is not sure if it's going to be totaled or not,” Gilmour explained.
We checked in with a local mechanic, who said water damage can be extremely costly.
"You can have an automatic transmission that gets flooded with water and if you got to replace the transmission, that could be $5,000, $6,000 or more,” said Jim Ryan with Ryan Imported Car Repair.
He is currently servicing one of the cars damaged by the high waters last week.
"We're going to have to take the driver's seat out, the floors, take the mats out, and dry everything out,” Ryan added.
Gilmour said employees are using their own sick and vacation time to get their cars serviced and some can't afford the repairs, even with insurance.
Employees pay between $100 to $500 a year to utilize this parking space. That’s why Gilmour said most employees she's heard from want the university to step in and help pay for repairs.
"They don't maintain the lots properly, and then this happens, and they don't want to pay for the damage…People want to have the damages covered. They don't want to have to use their own time-off to go deal with this because the university really could've prevented it,” Gilmour noted.
We took their questions to UMass Amherst officials. In a statement, a spokesperson said, in part: "These individuals have been encouraged by the university to work directly with their car insurance company on any claims, and they have also been provided information on how to proceed should they want to contact the university directly.”
They went on to address the maintenance of the parking lot and said "University staff actively worked to keep drains open in the parking lot on Massachusetts Avenue during the event, but the amount of water flowing into the lot overwhelmed the system."
An employee did tell us that she asked officials if the university could reimburse employees for their parking pass, instead of paying for damages. She told us that they said no to her request.
