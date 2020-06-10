SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- While the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state may be over, one local expert warns that although summer is near, the coronavirus is here to stay.
A research model here in western Mass predicts the death toll in the state will still rise significantly by early next month.
While cases of COVID-19 in the state continue to decline, many people are trying to resume life as normal.
Nicholas Reich, associate professor of biostatistics at UMass Amherst, has created models predicting the death rate from COVID-19 in the state -- currently hovering around 7,500 -- will rise by another 833 by the Fourth of July.
“I certainly fear, as many others do, that as we reopen, there is inevitability that will create more opportunities for transmission,” he said.
Erika Hamilton in the Microbiology Department at UMass Amherst said over the phone that as the weather gets warmer, it’s easier for people to fall off track.
“So far, we’ve been doing really well in Massachusetts,” she said. “It has been an extremely difficult time. People are super frustrated, and with a lot of public health, people and research are worried that it’s summer now, people don’t associate summer with being sick. We associate it with fall and winter.”
She said while the numbers are just a prediction, it’s important to remember people’s actions will be the ultimate factor.
“They are just models, and they are very much influenced by people’s behavior, so we could do very well in the state if people continue to follow instructions, or we could have the beginnings of the second spike.”
This is a message Reich hopes will stick with the public.
“We have to hope that people will have learned from the isolation and the scare of these last few months,” he said. “They have been told that we have to take this seriously going forward.”
Hamilton stressed the importance of washing hands and continuing to follow state protocols in the days and months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.