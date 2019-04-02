AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass hockey has punched their ticket to championship weekend for the first time ever and the campus is buzzing with excitement.
The Minutemen have made it to the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time in program history and fans don't want to miss a second of it, so they're taking the trip to Buffalo, NY.
Brian Sullivan has been following UMass hockey since he came to this school four years ago. Now seeing the team the best it has ever been, he's ecstatic for the future.
"I'm excited to see UMass in the environment of such a big game. I think the culture of the school is building around athletics. I think UMass is going to show up at the game in Buffalo and the excitement around it is palatable, it's amazing," Sullivan said.
With the games next week in Buffalo and UMass being the closest school to the venue, fans are more likely to make the trip on such short notice.
"It's just because it's five-and-a-half hours away, I think, but still, it'll be a fun trip. It's a little far, but it's close enough where you just have to make the trip and take the jump," Sullivan added.
UMass has seats they are selling. They started Monday with sales open to Pond Club members.
Tickets opened on Tuesday for season ticket holders and on Wednesday.
The public can purchase tickets through the school so that fans can all sit together in sections 107 and 108
For more information on tickets, CLICK HERE.
