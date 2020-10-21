AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass football coach Walt Bell held a virtual press conference Wednesday and talked about his Minutemen following their season-opening loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday.
UMass is getting a late start on the season after initially deciding not to play due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now with a game under their belt, Bell said UMass has to abide by Massachusetts rules since they traveled to Georgia, which is a high-risk state.
"We haven't really been able to get back together yet. We had our test Monday and they were all negative. We've got another round of testing today and then another round Friday, so we won't be allowed to resume football activity until we get the entire week's worth of testing as negative," Bell explained.
UMass, which is not affiliated with a conference, has added two more games to their schedule for this fall.
They will travel to play Marshall in West Virginia on Saturday, November 7 and today, they announced they will travel to Virginia to play Liberty on Friday, November 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.