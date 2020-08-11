AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- The turf at McGuirk Alumni Stadium will remain empty this fall after UMass Athetics announced that the 2020 football season has been canceled.
UMass Amherst Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said that the decision was made after consulting with state and public health officials and the university.
"We have been in constant communication with university leadership and our football staff since March, with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remaining our top priority. The continuing challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic posed too great of a risk, and we reached the conclusion that attempting to play a season would not have placed the members of our program in the safest situation possible," Bamford explained.
Members of the team returned to campus in late 2020 for team activities with safety and health protocols in place.
UMass Athletics noted that the football program had only one positive COVID-19 test from more than 600 tests that were administered.
"Our job as coaches and mentors is to provide opportunities for our players, and do everything in our power to not take them away. Today's news was devastating, but we will be resilient and prepared to be our best when our best is required," said UMass head football coach Walt Bell in a statement.
Football student-athletes will continue to be enrolled in full-time coursework, either in-person or virtually consistant with the university's updated reopening plan released last week.
"These times have presented us with extensive uncertainty, and we are disappointed for all the members of our fall sports programs who will not have the opportunity to compete this autumn...We remain hopeful and fully intend to conduct a competitive schedule for our fall sports in the 2021 spring semester," Bamford added.
UMass joins fellow independent UConn, Old Dominion and all the schools in the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West, a total of 27, in postponing its football season.
UMass joined the FBS in 2012 and has not had a winning record since. The Minutemen were forced to try football independence when the Mid-American Conference pushed them out after the 2015 season. The program relies heavily on the revenue it generates from playing road games against Power Five schools and had been due to receive $1.9 million to play Auburn in November, but that game was canceled when the Southeastern Conference decided to play only league games.
