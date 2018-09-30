AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass football head coach Mark Whipple has been suspended one week without pay following comments he made during a post game interview.
UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford announced the decision in a statement released Sunday evening.
Bamford issued a statement apologizing for Coach Whipple's behavior that reads:
"On behalf of our department, I deeply apologize for the comments made by head coach Mark Whipple on Saturday after our game at Ohio. His reference to rape was highly inappropriate, insensitive and inexcusable under any circumstance. Coach Whipple's comments don't reflect the values of this institution, our athletics department or football program. Mark is disappointed in himself and understands his serious error in judgement."
After losing to the Ohio University Bobcats on Saturday in Ohio, Coach Whipple stated the following in a post game interview:
"We had a chance there with sixteen down, and they rape us, and he picks up the flag."
Coach Whipple will not be allowed to participate in any coaching activities this week, including this Saturday's game against the University of South Florida.
Bamford issued a statement saying that Whipple will have to participate in a "mandated sensitivity program provided by the University".
Coach Whipple did issue a public apology that reads:
"I am deeply sorry for the word I used on Saturday to describe a play in our game. It is unacceptable to make use of the word 'rape' in the way I did and I am very sorry for doing so. It represents a lack of responsibility on my part as the leader of this program and a member of this university's community, and I am disappointed with myself that I made this comparison when commenting after our game."
Defensive Coordinator Ed Pinkham has been named interim head coach.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
We all know what Whipple meant by this comment. His player was "attacked" "robbed" "screwed" and yes "raped". Unreal that we have sunk to this new low. Pansy colleges have no balls.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.