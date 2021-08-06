AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--College football is officially back! Teams all across the nation taking the field for the first day of training camp. It's back to work for the University of Massachusetts Amherst football team, as Friday marked the first day of training camp,
"It felt great to have 110 bodies, to have a real roster, a real time to operate in our first football camp here," head coach Walt Bell said.
2020 was a difficult season for the Minutemen. They only played four games due to the Coronavirus pandemic and failed to register a single win. But in 2021 the team is now looking up.
"I'll tell you right now our confidence is through the roof,” Tight End Tyler Edwards said. “We feel, look, everything is great right now."
So far, nearly ninety percent of the team is fully vaccinated. Head Coach Walt Bell tells Western Mass News they're looking at a full 100 percent before their home opener.
"There's three terms here,” Bell added. “There's fully vaccinated which means two shots and two weeks, I think that number is at 88-89%. Then we have both shots but not out of the two week yet, that's like 94/95%, Then only one of the shots were its only 99.99%, we'll be at 100% in about two weeks."
Though not able to watch a whole lot of game film due to the shortened 2020 season, senior Tight End Tyler Edwards says they're still able to take some notes.
"Now we have a full season to train, full season to build chemistry with each other, that's going to translate tremendously this season," added Edwards.
And with a lot of new players on the team, Edwards says it's time to for him step into that leadership role.
"I tell everybody I am one phone call, one text message away,” he added. “All the way, you need me you can hit my phone anytime. I do my best, try to be the best person I can be so I can lead them, so when I'm out of here they can lead."
UMass will continue to take full advantage of the thirty full practice days before their season opener September 4th.
