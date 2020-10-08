AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass Minutemen are expected to take the football field next weekend.

UMass Athletics announced Thursday an addition to their fall schedule.

They'll be facing the Georgia Southern Eagles in Statesboro, GA next Saturday, October 17.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

As for the risk this presents to the contraction and spread of COVID-19 at UMass Amherst, UMass Athletics told Western Mass News that football players and staff are being tested multiple times a week for the coronavirus and can increase testing to meet additional opponent requirements to play games.

Since the start of the semester, 133 students have tested positive at the university, with three being part of the football program.

