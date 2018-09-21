A fraternity in Amherst is facing charges following a 2017 incident involving a UMass student.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that the Theta Mu chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha on North Pleasant Street in Amherst has been indicted - as a corporate entity - by a grand jury on two counts of hazing and two counts of procuring alcohol for a minor.
"These charges stem from incidents that occurred in the fall of 2017, which resulted in a UMass Amherst student being hospitalized for alcohol poisoning," Carey explained.
UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said that the university condemns hazing by fraternities or any registered student organization" and that the alleged behavior in the indictment "is deeply disturbing."
The chapter, according to UMass, was placed on interim suspension and barred members from official social and recruitment activities when the 2017 incident occurred.
"All Theta Mu chapter activities are now suspended under provisions of the Code of Student Conduct, continuing the interim suspension in place since last fall. As part of the student conduct process one sanction that will be seriously evaluated is dissolving the university’s recognition of the chapter. In partnership with the national organization, this would equate to revocation of the chapter’s charter, which would permanently strip the local chapter of official recognition," Blaguszewski added.
UMass added that while their Dean of Students Office is moving forward in a review of individual students for possible sanctions pursuant to their Student Code of Conduct.
An arraignment date has not yet been set.
