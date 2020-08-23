AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst and other colleges around the country had to decide to either continue in-person classes or do remote learning...
Most Massachusetts schools, including UMass Amherst, are doing remote learning but allowing freshmen to move on campus with restrictions. They are taking every measure to make sure the students and faculty remain safe.
Move in-day for students was this weekend, and some students told Western Mass News that it was a lot calmer than expected. Every student was tested and received their results the next day.
One student told us going into college she didn't know what to expect...
"I also knew there would be a good strong community here. I knew the teachers would help us and the students would do their best with online meetings, and getting to meet each other. So although it's not as much in-person, we can expect the same community sense online," said UMass Amherst freshmen Isargy Delacruz.
The university made sure to have signs around the campus to remind students to wear masks and social distance.
