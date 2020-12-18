SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While 2020 has provided its fair share of challenges, it's also inspired communities to find new and creative ways to stick together during these social distanced times.
Latino Outdoors is a national organization that began outings in 2014. It now has over 20 regional chapters and more than 130 volunteers.
UMass Amherst graduate student Sebastian Moreno told Western Mass News that his inspiration to start a local chapter in Springfield stemmed directly from his graduate research.
“Part of my project is to identify ways that underrepresented groups can engage in conservation and in the scientific process, so participating in events that are community science,” Moreno noted.
Moreno recruited classmate Jacqueline Dias to help him jumpstart the initiative to provide a richer, more representative narrative for diverse communities through transformative outdoor experiences.
“We’re still doing the same thing, but just separate. Which is nice,” Dias added.
Dias shared that the pandemic has actually helped them get up and running because it breaks the barriers of time and place. The activities have inspired a chain reaction of togetherness, even though they take place #togetherapart.
Events are planned quarterly throughout the year and while 2021 will begin virtually, the hope is that, soon, events will take place #togethertogether again.
“Yeah, we’ll do anywhere from, like, river cleanups, kayaking, teaching people you know, introductions to camping, to actually going out camping,” Moreno said.
Content is available in both English and Spanish and although the group name is Latino Outdoors, anyone and everyone is welcome to join.
“the bigger this community grows, the better we are able to change that dialogue and that narrative that has been you know especially in 2020 that people have been trying to change that you know nature, and the outdoors is a space for everyone,” Moreno explained.
More information on Latino Outdoors events and how to get involved can be found on Instagram, a Facebook page and a Facebook group, or via email.
