AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Friday.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a vehicle struck a pedestrian on North Pleasant Street in Amherst.
The incident claimed the life of 24-year-old Jaskaran Singh of Amherst.
UMass Dean of Students Cara Appel-Silbaugh said in an email to the campus community that Jaskaran was a graduate student in Computer Science and was from India.
"The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately after striking Singh and fully cooperated with police," Carey noted, adding that no citations or charges have been issued.
UMass noted that counseling services are being made available to students, faculty, and staff.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.