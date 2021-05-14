AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- In-person graduation happening all day long at UMass-Amherst.

Each student was allowed to bring two guests, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the day was broken down into four identical ceremonies. Western Mass News spent Friday at McGuirk Stadium where we found students and parents just happy to be there.

“I mean we have lived through the strangest 15 months of our lives,” parent Sofya Nadelstein said.

Sofya Nadelstein attended her son's 2021 graduation at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Friday.

“It’s so emotional, I loved the speakers and I just love being here,” Sofya said.

Considering COVID-19 restrictions, communications major Ben Nadelstein tells Western Mass News he is very thankful his parents could be there to share this moment.

“I did it for them, they help me through this, I could have not done it without them. So, I need to have them here,” Ben said.

And getting to this day has been eventful, with the COVID-19 lockdown last March turning life upside down.

“It totally upended school, we had to go home on a very short notice and start remote learning, which is something I’ve never done. It really changed how I looked at UMass and how I learn but we made it,” Ben said.

With two sons at the university, the family went back and forth on how to move forward, they ultimately opted for remote learning.

“I was very happy to have them home,” Sofya said.

While Sofya was happy to have her boys home, she says it was a mixed blessing.

In the end, Sofya says she was also very happy to send the boys back to school and very glad she could share this moment in person for Ben’s graduation. In total, there were 6,400 new graduates Friday. 10 P.M.