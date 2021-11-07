AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--UMass head football coach Walt Bell has been fired in his third season as coach.
Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford made the announcement Sunday.
Defensive Coordinator Tommy Restivo was also relieved of his duties.
Bell was 2-23 in three seasons at UMass. the Minutemen are 1-8 this season, after dropping Saturday's game against URI 35-22.
Run Game Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach Alex Miller will serve as the interim head coach.
UMass now begins their fourth coaching search since 2012.
