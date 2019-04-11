UMass hockey advances to championship game with win over Denver.

BUFFALO, BY (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass hockey team is headed to the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship game following a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the University of Denver.
This is the first time in program history the Minutemen have reached the Frozen Four.
Denver jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead, but then it was all UMass, scoring three unanswered power play goals in the first period.
Denver did score a goal early in the third period, and then was able to knot things up at three with under four minutes to go, however.
It was UMass who managed to etch out a goal late in overtime to win the game.
Fans gathered for a number of watch parties tonight, which includes several on the UMass campus, as well as across the state with some even as far away as California.
They will face the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the championship game on Saturday.
