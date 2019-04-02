AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass hockey team is heading to their first ever national semifinal next week after winning this past weekend.
All eyes are on UMass this week as the hockey team gets ready to compete in the Frozen Four for the first time ever.
We caught up with Coach Greg Carvell on Tuesday and he said that this team has earned their spot among the best
"This hasn’t happened by chance. It’s been a lot of hard work for all of our staff, all of our players and the sacrifice that we all have made is paying off. We built a culture of high standards and it runs throughout the staff and players and it’s been a big part of our success," Carvell explained.
UMass Hockey has gained national attention all season long. Their fans are not only at home in western Massachusetts, but they travel all over to support the team.
That's why Carvell told Western Mass News that the Minutemen are hopeful that their dedicated fan base will travel to Buffalo, NY for the Frozen Four.
"I’m banking on it. So far, for every playoff game, we have had outstanding support from UMass fans. The sleeping giant is waking up and showing up. Our team is showing up too and hopefully, the fans do too and it’ll be a good combination," Carvell explained.
The team heads out to New York next week and will play Thursday, April 11.
Plans for local viewing parties are currently in the works.
