AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass hockey team had their first home game Saturday for the first time since becoming the country's number one college hockey team.
It was an exciting time on the UMass campus when tonight's game was played in front of a sold out crowd - the first time for that to happen in 18 years.
The Minutemen hockey team attracted thousands of fans to the Mullins Center Saturday night.
For some students, including seniors Kerrin Thomas and Sarah Miller, it was their first time going to a game.
"We hear about the hype and everyone's been saying how great they've been and this game is supposed to be amazing, so we're excited." Thomas and Miller explained.
The reason for the hype? UMass has the number one college hockey team in the country.
UMass Athletics Director Ryan Bamford told Western Mass News that he's proud of the team for instilling a new sense of a pride for the campus.
"They believe in each other and that's what it takes to be the number one team in the country and we're extremely proud of the things that they do every day and the way that they represent us," Bamford noted.
With the increase in turnout, some fans like Michael Sacenti of East Longmeadow said that he had to change where he usually sits.
"usually we sit in the student section but we can't sit there tonight because it's already packed," Sacenti explained
Sacenti is a UMass alumni that graduated in 1982 and said he's excited to join everyone else in cheering on the team and their success.
"The atmosphere is something you won't experience any place else. The students really make the place an amazing time, lots of fun, laughter and you see great hockey," Sacenti added.
Bamford said that hope to bring home a national championship in a couple months.
The team's next game is this tuesday when they will play against Yale.
