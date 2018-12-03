AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is now home to the top-ranked hockey program in the nation.
The latest USCHO.com Division I men's poll has ranked the Minuteman hockey team #1 for the first time in the program's history.
The team is 12-1-0 on the season after their ninth straight win last Friday against UConn.
The Minuteman take to the home ice at the Mullins Center against #8 Quinnipiac on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.