It’s an exciting time for the UMass men's hockey team as they are just one day out from their revenge game in the Frozen Four, but the Minutemen are dealing with some last-minute adversity. Several of their players ruled out in Thursday’s showdown due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
We spoke with the team earlier today and they said with these four players out, they are going to have to really bring it on tomorrow night. The Minutemen have been preparing all week for a rematch in this year's Frozen Four after Minnesota-Duluth shut them out in the national championship game back in 2019.
These four players will not be taking the ice tomorrow due to being added to the COVID-19 reserve list after close contact tracing and the notice coming two days before gameday:
- Carson Gicewicz
- Henry Graham
- Jerry Harding
- Filip Lindberg
However, the Minutemen still have their eyes on the prize. Junior forward Bobby Trivigno told Western Mass News that they're going into this matchup with pride and will represent their teammates on the ice tomorrow.
"Being the only team from the east, we definitely take pride in that and we definitely take pride in being the only team from Hockey East. I think we can definitely compete with these hockey teams and we definitely take pride in being from the east coast…I know the boys back home will be rooting for us and we're going to get the job done for them,” Trivigno explained.
Trivigno added that this year even more personal for him, after missing this opportunity last time in 2019. He was suspended for the NCAA national championship game for an illegal check to the head in their game against Denver. He completely owned his mistake and said he's ready to come out even stronger tomorrow.
The Minutemen will face off Minnesota-Duluth at 9 p.m. on Thursday in Pittsburgh.
