Massachusetts' Bobby Trivigno (8) sends the puck past Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35), before Garrett Wait, not seen, knocked it in for an overtime goal in an NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, early Friday, April 9, 2021. Massachusetts won 3-2 and will face St. Cloud State in the championship game Saturday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)