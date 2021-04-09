AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass Minutemen hockey team is heading to the national championship game after winning in overtime in Friday night's semifinal game. They will face St. Cloud State on Saturday.
The team and UMass community are gearing up for an exciting time on the ice.
The Minutemen are in the championship game tomorrow night. As you can imagine, gatherings are bound to happen on and off campus.
The university is planning watch parties tomorrow night. Of course, they’re socially distanced events with 70 students in each space, but beyond the on-campus gatherings, the university encourages students to continue to practice social distancing.
As for the hockey team, this is familiar territory. UMass reached the national title game back in 2019, losing to the team they beat last night, Minnesota-Duluth.
UMass Head Coach Greg Carvel told Western Mass News he gained a lot of knowledge from that loss two years ago.
"The experience in two years has been real critical. It has been today as well. We're letting the kids rest and recover. Last year, we ran around. We had the Hobey Baker ceremony to go to and other things, but this year, we learned our lesson. We felt like we were a tired team going into the championship game last time. Now, we're doing the best to get our guys refocused and re-energized to play another tough team from the NCHC,” Carvel explained.
UMass has more reason to celebrate tonight as the four players who missed the semifinal game due to COVID-19 tracing protocols are now in Pittsburgh with the team. Those four included their leading scorer and starting goalie. Carvel said as long as they test negative Saturday, they'll be allowed to play in the championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.