AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The puck drops for the UMass Minutemen in their Frozen Four game in just a few hours. The team is set to take on Minnesota-Duluth, but due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, UMass will be without four of their players.
Unfortunately, those players include the team’s starting goalie and the leading goal scorer, but regardless, students on-campus are confident their team will still pull out a win, despite the early setback.
“I definitely know that the semester or this whole year hasn’t been what the campus wanted for us, but definitely, our hockey team as a bright spot and it’s really cool that they’re able to be in this bubble and do all the testing to make the tournament still go on. I think it’s really good for the whole community kind of to bring us all together,” said UMass senior George Giunta.
UMass is hosting two separate watch parties on-campus to cheer on the Minutemen. UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguzewski told Western Mass News that both parties required pre-registration and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
This is the team’s second straight NCAA Frozen Four. This game is a rematch of the 2019 national championship game in which the Minutemen fell to the Bulldogs 3-0.
The puck will drop at 9 p.m. in Pittsburgh. The winner will advance to Saturday’s national championship game.
