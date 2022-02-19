AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The UMass Minutemen's Ice Hockey Team hosted UConn at the Mullins Center.
We stopped by the action to watch two nationally ranked teams battle it out.
It's the back end of a home-and home weekend series. Last night in Hartford, UMass came out on top with a 2-1 victory. The two teams made the trip north on I-91 for tonight's rematch in the Mullins Center. We caught up with one UMass hockey alum who made the trip from California to watch tonight's game and he likes what he sees from Coach Carvel's team.
"The big thing about UMass Hockey is the character. He wants character players, character kids, character students and it's just been such a thrill and a privilege to be a part of this program and the longer-term to come back and really enjoy where it is and more importantly where it's going," said Ken Richard, a UMass Hockey alum.
UMass entered tonight's game tied with UMass-Lowell at the top of the hockey east standings with 40 points. The Huskies that came out the victors, with a final score 4-2 Huskies. UConn broke a 3rd period tie with a pair of goals.
UMass will travel to Burlington next weekend to face the University of Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.