AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Governor Charlie Baker and the Chancellor of UMass Amherst provided an update on coronavirus Wednesday morning.
This comes as health officials continue to monitor two cases of coronavirus - one positive test and one presumptive positive case in the Bay State.
Today's press conference comes as schools, colleges, and universities are being told to cancel trips abroad.
Baker said those who return from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and China must quarantine themselves for 14 days and even those returning from Japan are being asked to avoid contact with others.
Students in study-abroad programs across the state are being brought home. They are being asked not to return to campus and to quarantine themselves.
UMass Amherst Kumble Subbaswamy announced that the school is changing plans for their 3,400 international students enrolled, allowing them to stay on-campus during the upcoming spring break.
"We also are keeping our residence halls open for spring break for students who do not wish to travel. I said that we have a lot of international students, who may now not want to go back because of the uncertainties
Subbaswamy said the students who stay behind for spring break will be offered coursework during that time to advance their degrees.
We'll have more on what UMass is planning to do moving forward into the summer, as there's no guarantee the virus will be contained by then - tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.