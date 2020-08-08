AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is launching an investigation into Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse's time as a lecturer.
University spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski told Western Mass News that allegations of "inappropriate behavior" by Morse are "serious and deeply concerning" and that UMass is launching an review to determine if the alleged actions took place while he was an adjunct instructor of Urban Government and Politics.
Morse, who is not currently a UMass employee, taught for eight semesters between the fall of 2014 and fall of 2019.
The review will also look into whether the alleged actions violated Title IX law or university policies.
Blaguszewski, who said that UMass was previously not aware of concerns brought by the members of the College Democrats, explained:
"The university’s policy on consensual relationships between faculty and students notes that dating or sexual relationships between faculty and students or post-docs are inherently problematic because of the unequal power dynamic between the parties to the relationship, the responsibility of faculty for evaluating students’ work, the possibility that other faculty and students may be adversely affected, and because such relationships diminish the trust and respect that ordinarily characterize the faculty-student relationship and are therefore inconsistent with the educational mission of the university. Therefore, faculty are prohibited from entering into a sexual relationship with any student or postdoc for whom the faculty member has any responsibility for supervision, evaluation, grading, advising, employment, or other instructional or supervisory activity."
UMass is reaching out to students to provide support and resources.
Western Mass News has reached out to Morse several times for comment. He has not responded to our requests, but CNN reports that Morse responded to the groups that raised the concerns and indicated that he wanted "to sincerely apologize to anyone I have made feel uncomfortable."
Morse also reportedly responded to the complaint by noting "I want to be clear that every relationship I've had has been consensual. However, I also recognize that I have to be cognizant of my position of power" and he said that "As I've become more comfortable with myself and my sexuality, like any young, single, openly gay man, I have had consensual adult relationships, including some with college students."
"Navigating life as both a young gay man and an elected official can be difficult, but that doesn't excuse poor judgment," Morse added.
Blaguszewski noted that UMass has no plans to rehire Morse.
