HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Valley Blue Sox hosted a doubleheader against the Newport Gulls Saturday. The team also partnered with UMass Athletics hosting the 2021 hockey national championship trophy.
The game was also the first stop on the trophy's Summer Ballpark tour., The other stops are:
- August 3, 2021 – Westfield Starfires, First Pitch: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Bullens Field - Smith Ave, Westfield, MA 01085
- August 12, 2021 – Woo Sox – College Night, First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.
- Location: Polar Park - 100 Madison St., Worcester, MA 01608
- August 19, 2021 – Hartford Yard Goats, First Pitch: 7:05 pm
- Location: Dunkin' Donuts Park - 1214 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103
- September 6, 2021 – Boston Red Sox, First Pitch: 1:10 pm
- Location: Fenway Park - 4 Jersey St, Boston, MA 02215
After a rainy July canceled many games, Saturday's doubleheader was packed with both Blue Sox and UMass fans alike.
The Valley Blue Sox partnered with the UMass athletic department Saturday. Members of the UMass men and women basketball teams were in attendance along with the 2021 hockey NCAA national championship trophy. Fans had the opportunity to meet the athletes and take a photo with the trophy between games.
Western Mass News spoke with Blue Sox general manager Kate Avard before the second game. She told Western Mass News that being able to partner with the university is something that unites them within the sports community.
There's just such a huge sports community here and to be able to be part of that and share it with UMass is really great...We have tons of local fans that love to watch sports and the fact that we can just provide an avenue for these college kids to come out and play all throughout the summer is really great," said Avard.
UMass athletes in attendance and Blue Sox players agreed, saying being able to bond as college athletes at events like Saturday's game and be out with fans again has been something they have been looking forward to since the start of the pandemic.
"We never really have time to go to many baseball games, so it's really cool to be able to go to one with everyone that's here and other athletes as well. We're never really in the same location at the same time so being able to do that is super fun," said Sam Breen, UMass women's basketball forward.
The Blue Sox season is coming to a close. The team's last home game is Sunday at 5:05 against the mystic schooners. The team has earned a playoff bid, that schedule will be announced next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.