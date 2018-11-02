AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s homecoming weekend at UMass Amherst and tonight, the rain isn't stopping the UMass community from getting together for their first homecoming block party.
The event kicks off around 6 p.m. and with the forecast showing strong winds and rain, organizers decided to move the event indoors here at the Old Chapel.
The Old Chapel has been recently been renovated and was just unveiled last year.
Organizers said that this weekend is the perfect opportunity for alums to see all the new changes on campus.
They told Western Mass News that they are expecting 12,000 alumni to come back this weekend
Homecoming events go on until Sunday. They include a 5K and a football game,
The parade, unfortunately, had to be canceled due to weather.
For more information on UMass homecoming weekend, CLICK HERE.
