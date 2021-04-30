AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2021 NFL Draft is underway and many fans are eager to find out who is going to what team, but how about players from western Massachusetts?
Many players have been dreaming about this day for a long time, but only a select few get picked up by a team. One of those players could be Larnel Coleman, offensive lineman from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
"Number one, athletically, I think the first thing that stands out about Larnel, he's got incredible length. He's got to be, I think, 6' 6'2”, 36 inch arms. Both of which would have put him in the top tenth percentile of the combine, if he had been there,” said UMass head football coach Walt Bell.
Though playing as a defensive lineman in high school, Coleman quickly switched to the o-line. It’s something that head coach Walt Bell told Western Mass News isn't something every player can do and do well.
"He's somebody that learns very quickly, can watch a technique, see a technique, go execute a technique and improve within those fine little details of the job...When you just watch him, that's all you have to watch him do,” Bell noted.
However, what really separates Coleman from the rest and what type of player will a team get if they draft the player from Malden?
"From a football standpoint, a guy that has the potential to be a really special pass-protector…Again, just how invested Larnel is in being successful. I think that will give him as much of a chance to not only make the roster, but play at a high level,” Bell explained.
Even though many are awaiting to see where Coleman will go next, Bell said wherever it is, he won't be surprised.
"Larnel has been a professional long before he's had the opportunity to be a professional."
Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft will take place on Friday and the four other rounds will occur on Saturday, where Coleman could be picked up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.