AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- UMass is now mandating booster shots for students returning in spring.
University officials will also require all students to undergo COVID-19 testing two weeks before the start of the new semester. UMass already required all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19. University officials said these new booster protocols come directly from new CDC recommendations.
