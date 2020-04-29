(AP) -- The University of Massachusetts Medical School has announced plans to furlough about 100 employees for up to six months to offset financial losses sparked by the coronavirus crisis.
It was “no longer sustainable” to pay all employees, spokeswoman Sarah Willey said in a statement Tuesday.
The furloughed workers account for about 2% of the Worcester school’s workforce of around 6,000 employees.
They could be brought back sooner than six months, and will still receive health care coverage and other benefits while they are furloughed, Willey said.
The school previously announced a hiring freeze and implemented wage and salary freezes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.