BUFFALO, NY (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NCAA Frozen Four is Thursday night and a local team will be hitting the ice.
The UMass Minutemen will take on Denver in the semifinal at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, NY.
Puck drops at 8:30 p.m.
It's the program's first ever trip to the Frozen Four.
A number of watch parties have been set-up across the country, including in western Massachusetts.
