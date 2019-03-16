AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass Minutemen ice hockey team is marching on to the Hockey East conference semi-finals for the first time since 2007.
The top-seeded Minutemen bested the University of New Hampshire in a best-of-three series by defeating the Wildcats in two games, winning Saturday's game by a score of 6-0.
On Friday, the Minutemen etched out a win over the Wildcats, coming back from a 3-0 deficit and won in double overtime by a score of 5-4.
The Minutemen will next play in the Hockey East conference semi-finals at the TD Garden in Boston on March 22.
Their opponent has yet to be determined.
