AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass men's basketball team is getting ready for tip-off in their season opener
The Minutemen are hosting Northeastern for the first game of the season.
Back in November, the team paused all team activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19, but the team returned to practice early last week.
UMass hasn't loss a first game at home since 2008.
Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Mullins Center.
