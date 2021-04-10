AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
An exciting time for the UMass men's ice hockey team, as they take part in the biggest game of the year, the 2021 NCAA Championship game Saturday night. The Minutemen faced off against St. Cloud State with their eyes on the championship title.
UMass headed to their second national championship game in program history, after losing to the Minnesota Duluth in 2019, but getting past them this time around in the Final Four matchup.
Despite the Minutemen facing some late adversity, with four of their key players ruled out due to COVID issues, the team made a statement Thursday night punching their way past the same team that shut them out last time around, this time closing out the game 3-2 against Minnesota in overtime.
They are now looking to end it all in their favor tonight against the Huskies, a team entering the season as underdogs.
Head coach of the Minutemen, Greg Carvel said the biggest learning curve from going into the 2019 championship game last time, versus going into Saturday's game rest.
"Not a lot of sleep, just like the last time we were here, overtime game in the semi-final that went late in the night, tough to come down, but very excited. The experience from two years, I think has been very critical and has been today as well. We're letting the kids rest and recover. Last year we were running around, we had the Hobey Baker Ceremony to go and other things, but this year we learned our lesson,” Carvel said.
Former UMass coach and University of Maine's hockey coach Dennis Gendron also known as coach "Red" passed away at 63, unexpectedly. Gendron, who just completed his eighth season as head coach experienced a medical condition while on a golf course.
Coach Carvel spoke very highly of Gendron saying quote "Red, he's a name well-known within the UMass program, a beloved name.” He said more than any coach in Hockey East, Red really reached out to him and took him in when he came to the league. He says he will deeply be missed.
UMass will go head to head with St. Cloud State at 7 p.m. Saturday. Both teams are looking to bring home their first-ever title.
