AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) – Saturday was a celebratory night for the UMass men's ice hockey team as they officially brought home their first-ever national championship title.
The Minutemen beat St. Cloud State on Saturday in the NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship with a dominating 5-0 shutout.
After St. Cloud State turnover, Aaron Bohlinger led a breakaway and dropped the puck to Ryan Sullivan whose one-touch pass set up Bohlinger's one-timer to open the scoring about 7 minutes into the game. Reed Lebster's wrap-around goal with about a minute left in the first gave the Minutemen a 2-0 lead.
Phillip Lagunov picked up a loose puck near center ice, cut back to evade a defender and scored a short-handed goal about five minutes into the second period to make it 3-0, Matthew Kessel added a power-play goal about eight minutes later and Bobby Trivigno capped the scoring in the third period.
Junior Bobby Trivigno sealed the deal, after missing the NCAA Tournament championship game last time around due to a suspension, by capping the scoring in the third period.
"We have a really deep team, our defense did really great tonight, and it was a group effort in the d zone, and it takes a lot of effort to shut out a team and I think we earned it," Trivigno said. "The whole team played unreal, the guys on the defense they played well, they saved my mask a couple of times. I'm just so happy. We all played well and we deserved the win tonight."
Saturday's win culminates a rewarding year for the team to say the least and the team doing so with four players out for the semifinals due to COVID-19 issues.
UMass (20-5-4), which extended its unbeaten streak to a program-record 14 games, made its third NCAA Tournament appearance. The Minutemen lost 3-0 to Minnesota Duluth — which UMass beat in Thursday's semifinals — in the 2019 title game. The 2020 Frozen Four was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UMass goalie Filip Lindberg had 25 saves on the way to his record fourth career shutout in the NCAA Tournament. The junior from Finland went into the game leading the nation in goals against average (1.33) and save percentage (.946).
David Hrenak had 17 saves for St. Cloud State (20-11-0), which made the program's first title game appearance.
UMass is 15-0-0 this season when scoring at least four goals.
